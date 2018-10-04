A New Class of Fellows in Vail; The Steadman Clinic Welcomes New Fellows and Bids Farewell to Last Year's Talented Class

Vail, Colorado, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As schools all over the world have settled into the start of a new academic year, another class of "students" has embarked on a year of learning and exploration at The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) in Vail, Colo.

A group of 10 surgeons and physicians makes up the class of 2018-19 in the highly acclaimed and prestigious fellowship program at The Steadman Clinic and SPRI. The group was welcomed to the Steadman fold on Saturday, July 28 in the annual "Hail and Farewell" ceremonial dinner as staff of the Clinic and SPRI honored the incoming and outgoing fellows.

"The goal of the fellowship program is to prepare the next generation of sports medicine physicians through their engagement with our doctors and scientists, leaders in clinical care, research and education," said Kelly Stoycheff, fellowship and education coordinator at SPRI. "Our successful match rate with aspiring fellows is among the highest in the field and that assures us of always having the finest young surgeons and research scholars each and every year."

Each fellow will complete one original research project that is suitable for publication in a peer-reviewed journal prior to completion of the fellowship. These findings are also presented at the end of the year at the Research Advisory Committee meeting.

Dr. Tom Hackett, complex knee, shoulder and elbow surgeon at The Steadman Clinic and team physician for the U.S. Snowboard Team, reiterated Stoycheff's comments when he addressed the group at the Hail and Farewell event.

"When they (fellows) get here, they are diamonds already," said Hackett. "We just have to polish them up a little bit over the year they are with us and then they leave as excellent, ethical and really elegant physicians, not just surgeons."

A half dozen of the 10 new fellows played and/or coached on intercollegiate athletics teams during their undergraduate years. Three of them served in the military, either prior to attending medical school or following their residency. One worked in the medical device industry before starting medical school. They attended universities all over the United States and completed residencies at some of the most prestigious hospitals, clinics and universities in the nation, including the Mayo Clinic, as well as Duke and Northwestern, among others.

The new class hopes to follow in the footsteps of the nine sports medicine Fellows that completed their year in Vail at the end of July.

"We all came here from great residency programs," said Dr. Catherine Logan, who has now moved on to OrthoONE at Centennial Medical Center in Centennial, Colo., upon the completion of her year in Vail. "But there is a whole other level of learning and surgical practice that you are exposed to at Steadman Philippon. The mentorship from these amazing doctors that are at the top of their field is easily one of the top reasons for coming to The Steadman Clinic fellowship program."

The 10 physicians that constitute the incoming 2018-19 class of fellows are (name, alma mater, medical school, residency):

Dr. Travis Dekker, United States Air Force Academy, Georgetown University (M), Duke University (R)

Dr. William "Jeff" Grantham, St. John's University (NY), Columbia University (M), Vanderbilt University Medical Center (R)

Dr. William Schairer, University of California, Berkeley, University of California, San Francisco (M), Hospital for Special Surgery, New York (R)

Dr. Brian Samuelsen, Union College (NY), Temple University (M), Mayo Clinic (R)

Dr. Matthew Crawford, University of North Carolina, University of California, San Francisco (M), Duke University (R)

Dr. David Bernholt, Case Western Reserve University, Johns Hopkins University (M), Washington University St. Louis (R)

Dr. Chris Larkins, Arizona State University, University of Arizona (M), UT Health San Antonio (R)

Dr. Erik Nott, Friends University, University of Kansas (M), UT Health San Antonio (R)

Dr. Josh Rozell, Emory University, Drexel University (M), University of Pennsylvania (R)

Dr. Dimitri Delagrammaticas, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Georgetown University (M), Northwestern University (R)

The 10 Fellows will work in rotation with The Steadman Clinic surgeons and physicians, each getting the opportunity to spend significant time with the surgeon in their particular specialty. They also will be active in research in the laboratories at SPRI and have the opportunity to participate in the unique pairing of a world-class orthopaedic surgery clinic—The Steadman Clinic—and one of the top research institutes—SPRI.

