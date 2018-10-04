Lakeshore Recycling Systems Acquires Royal Container Service Providing Outstanding Platform to Expand Waste Diversion and Recycling Services Throughout Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest's leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider, today announced it has acquired Madison, Wisc. -based Royal Container Service, the leading dumpster and recycling services provider based in southern Wisconsin. The acquisition creates a highly scalable waste and recycling platform in southern Wisconsin and expands the LRS service area. Financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.

Madison-based Royal Container Service joins the Lakeshore Recycling Systems team





For over 20 years, Royal has served as a leader in temporary services, and brings its successful roll-off and recycling operations to LRS. As a result of the acquisition, Royal's 50 employees, 25 trucks and more than 1,000 roll-off dumpsters, will now be a part of LRS. The company also will control three key facilities previously owned by Royal located in Madison and its surrounding communities, including one of the few automated Construction and Demolition (C&D) recycling facilities in Wisconsin. Royal controls nearly 100,000 tons of material and successfully recycles or diverts in excess of 75% of that material.

"We welcome all Royal employees and customers to the LRS family through this milestone acquisition as we expand into southern Wisconsin," said LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley . "We look forward to offering Royal customers access to all LRS services, including residential and commercial waste collection, roll-off dumpsters, portable restrooms, street sweeping and on-site storage. Royal's leadership team has always run a first-class customer-focused operation, and we look forward to working with their senior leadership team as we continue to execute on our aggressive geographic expansion."

Royal has built a base of loyal customers thanks to the dedication of its owners, David Vander Velde, Steve Olsen and Kim Lindholm. Effective immediately, Vander Velde will remain part of the Royal team managing daily operations and Olsen will remain on as an active shareholder in LRS. Through their efforts and leadership, Royal has outrivaled other local waste providers and is the hauler of choice for contractors throughout Dane, Sauk and Columbia County, serving approximately 80 percent of construction hauling needs for Madison-area contractors. With over 1,500 customers, Royal will utilize this key knowledge and pride of service as it works alongside LRS.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the LRS family and look forward to offering our customers more services than ever before," Vander Velde said. "As a company that excels in construction services with a strong roll-off presence, expanding to residential and commercial waste collection is exciting and will create great opportunities for our employees who live and work in the area. Wisconsin has always been home to our company and team, and we look forward to serving this vibrant community."



About Lakeshore Recycling Systems

Serving Chicagoland for nearly 20 years, Lakeshore Recycling Systems is the largest privately-held waste company in Illinois, specializing in recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services, portable restroom rentals, mulch distribution, street sweeping, on-site storage options and comprehensive waste removal to Chicagoland businesses and residential homeowners. LRS owns and operates nearly ten Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks and is run by over 850 committed full-time employees. LRS is the recipient of the 2017 Illinois Sustainability Award, is a recipient of Chicago Public Schools' coveted Best Partnership Award, is ranked #35 on the latest Waste360's Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America and is a 2016 multi-Stevie award winning company with honors including Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year and Fastest Growing Company of the Year. Controlling over 2.4 million tons-per-year, LRS does not own a landfill and is committed to raising awareness for a more environmentally sustainable and scalable business model that fuels the circular economy. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com .

