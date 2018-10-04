WTS International Hires New Executive Director

Washington, DC, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maggie Walsh, Chair of WTS International, and Diane Woodend Jones, Immediate Past Chair, today announced the appointment of a new Executive Director who will join the organization on October 1st and run the day-to-day operation of the association and manage its central staff.

"After an extensive global search, we are pleased on behalf of the WTS Board to announce that Sara Goodman-Stickler, an experienced foundation, and association professional with experience in the non-profit and education sectors will join WTS as our new Executive Director, said Walsh. "Sara comes to us from the Alliance for Consumer Education (ACE) in Washington, DC, where she has served as its Executive Director for the past four years." ACE is a not for profit foundation that is part of the Household and Commercial Products Association (HCPA).

"Sara brings to the table a proven track record of outstanding non-profit management and administration, said Walsh. "She has extensive experience working with Boards, subcommittees, and task forces, helping them build solid partnerships with existing stakeholders and bringing new ones to the table."

"We were impressed with Sara's record with outreach and fundraising, having grown membership and helping previous employers increase revenue, said Woodend-Jones. "That said, the most important qualities Sara possesses are her commitment to our core mission to advance the careers of professional women in the transportation and engineering fields, and transparency in terms of running day-to-day association operations."

Sara earned an undergraduate degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio and a Master's Degree in Public Policy from the University of Maryland. She holds a Certificate of Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership and Management from Michigan State University and is a member of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and the Society for Nonprofits.

WTS International was founded in 1977 by a group of pioneering women in transportation who realized that womens' careers would benefit from professional development, encouragement, and recognition to support their advancement in transportation professions. Today, WTS International has grown to more than 6500 members (including women and men) in 60 professional and 22 student chapters across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. With a vision to achieve equity and access for women in the transportation industry, the organization generates high-caliber professional opportunities for members through events and activities, networking opportunities, and unparalleled access to industry and government leaders.



For more information go to https://www.wtsinternational.org

Maggie Walsh, WTSI Board Chair WTS International Maggie.walsh@hdrinc.com