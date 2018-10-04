Navient to hold job fair to fill customer care positions

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient, a leading asset management and business processing services company, today announced it plans to hire full-time customer care specialists at its Wilkes-Barre site.



A hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held at the company's office in Wilkes-Barre, located at 220 Lasley Ave., Hanover Industrial Park.

Candidates will be able to meet with management and interview on site. Job seekers should apply online at jobs.navient.com and bring their resumes to the event.

Strong customer service, keyboarding skills and computer experience are required.

Navient's Wilkes-Barre location has been part of the community for three decades hosting events like the annual Ladders and Laces 5k , where donated monies are given to the local fire department.

About Navient

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is a leading provider of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, California and other locations. Learn more at navient.com.

NAVICF