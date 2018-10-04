Virgo Capital and Sachs Capital Group Acquire RMG Networks

DALLAS, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RMG Networks ("RMG"), global leader in technology-driven visual communications, announced today it has been converted to a privately held entity in a transaction led by Virgo Capital with participation from existing investor Gregory H. Sachs. The transaction included a large capital infusion to be used towards growth and acquisitions.



Virgo Capital, based in Austin, Texas, is a leading private equity firm focused on control investments in established enterprise technology companies. Virgo works closely with management teams and leverages its own experience and expertise to build valuable market leaders.

"RMG has consistently provided innovative solutions to some of the world's leading companies for over 25 years. We are committed to work closely with the RMG team to strengthen our position as the market leader in the digital signage space with their exciting new solutions", said Hemanth Parasuram, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Virgo Capital.

"I'm proud and excited to continue my commitment to RMG and believe, given our strong balance sheet, we will be very successful in expanding our footprint as the dominant player in the digital signage industry. I can't think of a better partner than Virgo Capital to help accelerate our growth strategy," said Gregory H. Sachs.

About RMG Networks

RMG goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency and engagement through digital messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.rmgnetworks.com .

About Virgo Capital

Virgo Capital is an Austin-based private equity firm focused on making control investments in established enterprise technology companies. Virgo Capital targets companies with revenue of $10 to 100 million, proven solutions and strong customer relationships, and actively works with management to drive growth and build market leaders. For more information, please visit www.virgocapital.com .