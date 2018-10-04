Boundless to Host Complimentary Webinar on Modern GIS for Complex Use Cases

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boundless , the leader in open and scalable GIS, today announced it will host a complimentary roundtable webinar on Tuesday, October 16, to explore how government and commercial organizations are using modern GIS technology to create, publish, visualize, and share geospatial information across their organizations.



Webinar Details at a Glance

What: "Learn How Boundless Enables Modern GIS for Complex Use Cases"

When: Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. ET

Who:

Anthony Calamito, Chief Geospatial Officer, Boundless

Eric Drenckpohl, Enterprise GIS Manager, Port of Seattle

John Farley, Manager, GIS Unit, North Carolina Department of Information Technology - Transportation

Henry Yennie, Program Manager, Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals

Government agencies and commercial organizations must consistently do more with less, even when it comes to GIS. Boundless offers a way for these entities to see increased efficiencies in the way they create, edit, and share geospatial information across their organizations and with the public – without the limitations of named user logs or the frustration of unpredictable costs.

In this webinar, attendees will learn:

How to save on licensing costs, while extending access to anyone who needs it

How to drive value from existing data

How to achieve more flexibility and scalability in GIS operations

How to quickly get GIS to the cloud, without IT disruption

This webinar is designed for GIS leaders, practitioners, and users in commercial enterprises or government agencies, as well as anyone interested in learning more about geospatial and location-based technology solutions based on real-world contributions from our guest panelists.

For more information and to register, please visit:

https://www.directionsmag.com/webinar/8061

Boundless delivers innovative GIS solutions through a unique combination of technology, products, and expertise, giving enterprises deeper intelligence and insights into their location-based data. Boundless solutions are built on open GIS technology and APIs that generate actionable location intelligence across third-party apps, content services and plugins for enterprise applications.

Helpful Links

About Boundless

Boundless is the leader in open, scalable enterprise-grade GIS software. Boundless empowers state and local governments, federal agencies and commercial enterprises to control the development of their GIS ecosystems and unlock the value of their location-based data to make better decisions, answer location intelligence questions and more fully understand their world. The experts at Boundless reduce the cost and time of deploying, managing and enriching the use of geospatial software with scalable, fully managed, cloud-hosted GIS solutions – including Server™, Exchange™, AnywhereTM, Offline Tile ServerTM, Desktop™, and Connect™. Learn more at boundlessgeo.com . Follow Boundless @boundlessgeo .