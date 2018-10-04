Confluence Shortlisted in Three Categories for 2018 Mutual Fund Service and Technology Awards

Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence, a global leader in investment data management automation for regulatory, financial and investor reporting, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2018 Mutual Fund Service and Technology Awards in three categories: Best Technology/Infrastructure Initiative, Best Data Management Solution and Best Technology Provider Overall.

Sponsored by Fund Intelligence and recognizing the achievements of the full spectrum of service providers, the Mutual Fund Service and Technology Awards are given annually to firms that provide a vital function for the US mutual fund sector.

Nominees were determined by an independent panel of industry experts, and for each category, applicants had to demonstrate outstanding client satisfaction and growth over the past 12 months.

"We are thrilled to have Confluence acknowledged for these three categories," said Todd Moyer, COO at Confluence. "It is a huge honor for our technology and data management solutions to be recognized, and we are particularly excited for our nomination as Best Technology Provider overall. Success in this category is only made possible through the tremendous support of our clients. We at Confluence pride ourselves in providing technology to bring greater efficiency and automation to their operations."

Helping to bring back-office operations into the digital age by eliminating manual processes and spreadsheets, Confluence's suite of solutions enables asset managers and third-party administrators to consolidate and leverage data across business operations. It was recently announced that Confluence's clients - fund administrators and asset managers servicing or managing over 75% of all '40 Act funds - have selected the Unity NXT® platform to file their Form N-PORT and Form N-CEN filings.

Both Form N-PORT and Form N-CEN require certain registered investment companies to compile fund data and report it to the SEC in a structured format on a regular basis. The SEC adopted temporary rule 30b1-9(T) postponing, until April 30, 2019, the need for funds in larger fund groups to file Form N-PORT but still required those funds to maintain the information that is required to be included in the form, which is subject to examination by the SEC.

The Mutual Fund Service and Technology Awards recognize the service providers – including administrators, custodians, legal specialists, accounting groups, and technology providers – who provide a vital function for the U.S. mutual fund sector. Winners of the 2018 Awards will be announced tonight during a ceremony in New York.

About Confluence

As a proven leader delivering an innovative platform to put data first in asset management, Confluence is leading the DataTech evolution for post-trade reporting. We focus on getting the data right, then reusing it across multiple regulatory, financial, statutory, performance and investor communications deliverables for speed, efficiency and control. Eight of the top 10 global service providers license Confluence products and all of the top 10 global asset managers have business processes automated through Confluence. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence serves the international fund industry with locations in Brussels, Ho Chi Minh City, London and Luxembourg.

Ali Saville Confluence 9783172802 ali@forefrontcomms.com