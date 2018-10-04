Spin Games LLC and Gaming Realms Sign Global Remote Gaming Services Agreement

RENO, Nev., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games announced the execution of a global agreement with Gaming Realms for the rollout of their Slingo Originals portfolio including the Slingo range of games.

The agreement is significant for both parties, as it is allows for the deployment of Gaming Realms' market leading content utilizing the latest version of Spin Games' remote gaming server (RGS), known as ROC3™, on a global basis. ROC3 is currently integrated and live with nearly all real money iGaming systems in North America.

To extend an already successful partnership in New Jersey, Gaming Realms will use Spin Games' RGS connectors, which has one of the largest market shares of the B2B Social sites and a growing international distribution including Europe and Canada and other pending domestic markets.

Kent Young CEO of Spin Games said, "The execution of this agreement with Gaming Realms is significant for Spin Games, and provides further evidence of our commitment to enhancing the value proposition of partnering with us. Our partnership with Gaming Realms further enhances our position of providing premium custom and third party content to the market."

Patrick Southon, CEO of Gaming Realms stated, "Gaming Realms has enjoyed a strong partnership with Spin Games in New Jersey, and we look forward to distributing Slingo Originals content on a global scale via their network."

About Spin Games

Founded in January 2012 and located in Reno, NV, Spin Games LLC is known for the design and development of world class gaming content and iGaming technologies for the global interactive markets. Spin has content and RGS licensing agreements with top tier content providers, including Konami Gaming, Inc., Everi, Incredible Technologies, Lightning Box, Grand Vision Gaming and Eibic , to name a few. For more information about Spin Games LLC, please visit www.spingames.net.

Media Contact: marketing@spingames.net

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms develops, publishes and licenses next-generation mobile gaming content. Our market-leading mobile technology powers content distribution and monetization across real money and social gaming markets. For more information please visit our website at www.gamingrealms.com .

