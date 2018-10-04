Ving CEO Joins Mahoning Valley Safety Council Steering Committee

Youngstown, Ohio, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tony DeAscentis, CEO and Co-Founder of Ving, has been invited to join the steering committee for the Mahoning Valley Safety Council (MVSC). This opportunity is the result of Ving's active participation in MVSC events and the company's safety-oriented mission in general. With more than 20 years of experience in business and technology, DeAscentis's role on the steering committee will allow Ving to stay up-to-date on the latest safety topics while providing valuable insight into connecting current safety issues with technological innovations.

The MVSC is sponsored by the Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC) Division of Safety and Hygiene, in cooperation with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber. The goal of Ohio's safety councils is to promote and increase safety awareness and, in turn, increase safety in every workplace. Individuals and businesses in the local community combine their efforts in order to make these councils a success.

Ving partners with the MVSC and the Regional Chamber to distribute safety information across a wide network of members. As a member of the council's steering committee, DeAscentis will play an active role in the selection of meeting topics and speakers as well as strategic planning between the MVSC and the Ohio BWC.

"MVSC has a great partnership with Ving and our safety programs," said Karen Stacey, Executive Director of Leadership and Safety Programs at the Regional Chamber. "The steering committee appointment solidifies our relationship. I value Tony's expertise and attention to detail with Ving and beyond," she added. "He's a great asset to our committee and our Valley."

DeAscentis is happy to be a part of this community and provide his expertise for the team.

"I'm very pleased to accept this position on the steering committee and to play an active role in the overall program that so many are involved with," he commented. "I do believe that together we will be effective at helping to keep safety top of mind across the membership."

With his role at Ving, DeAscentis is positioned well to provide valuable insight and motivation from a safety perspective.

"At Ving, we focus first on the end goal," he said. "Keeping moms, dads, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends safe and productive at work. This is what motivates us. With the end goal in mind," he went on to say, "we then apply our collective brainpower, years of experience, and daily connections to customers and industry experts to deliver a world-class, industry-leading, innovative technology."

DeAscentis hopes to increase safety awareness in organizations across the region by influencing the council's agenda and approach to safety education throughout his term.





About Ving

Ving Safety Training and Compliance Monitoring Platform. Watch Video Here

Ving has been purposefully designed to help employers overcome the risks and challenges of managing a decentralized workforce. The goal: minimize or eliminate employee injury, rework, quality issues, days off work and the associated financial impact.

The Ving platform makes it easy for company leadership to deliver consistent, relevant, timely microbursts of training/information across any preferred method of communicating (e.g. text, email, portal, project management/work order management system, etc.) just before an employee performs a task. No matter how the information is shared, Ving's dashboard and notification system keep those accountable for an employee's safety or job performance in the know, enabling them with data-driven insights that lead to proactive decisions on how to manage potential areas of risk.

Users choose content from our Safety Ving library of more than 1,000 titles, their own company-generated content or other third-party content.

Ving is redefining how you can engage the workforce of today.

