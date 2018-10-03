Guardant Health Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Guardant Health. In addition, Guardant Health has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Guardant Health's common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 4, 2018, under the ticker symbol "GH". The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Guardant Health, are expected to be $237.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on October 9, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen and Company, LLC, Leerink Partners LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 3, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. Its Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed to leverage its capabilities in technology, clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. In pursuit of its goal to manage cancer across all stages of the disease, Guardant Health has launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2, respectively. Since its launch in 2014, Guardant360 has been used by more than 5,000 oncologists, over 40 biopharmaceutical companies and all 27 of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network centers.

Contacts

Investors:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

investors@guardanthealth.com

Media:

Josh Wein or Ian Stone

press@guardanthealth.com