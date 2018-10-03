Young Jewish Professionals (YJP) to Host CEO Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals Symposium in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Jewish Professionals (YJP) will be hosting its annual 2018 CEO Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals Symposium, a gathering of the top executives and investors in the life sciences industry. The two-day conference will be held on November 13th & 14th in Manhattan.



This CEO Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals Symposium will bring together leaders in the life sciences space to discuss current trends in drug development, company leadership and financing, and opportunities for innovation/disruption in the industry.

"This CEO Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals Symposium is set to be our most in-depth look at the research and development of human therapeutics to date. We are thrilled to be hosting such an esteemed group of speakers and look forward to the productive conversations that ensue. In this time of rapid innovation, we hope this symposium will provide an opportunity for executives to learn from one another and explore solutions to the challenges facing leaders in life sciences," said Gabrielle Petrosino, Development Director - Healthcare Division for YJP.

More information about the 2018 CEO Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals Symposium can be found here .

Speakers at the YJP 2018 CEO Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals Symposium will include:

Kenneth Davis, President & CEO, Mount Sinai Health System

John Melo, CEO, Amyris

Troy Wilson, President & CEO, Kura Oncology

Badhri Srinavasan, Head, Global Development Operations, Novartis

Matthew Rabinowitz, CEO, Natera

Rachel Haurwitz, CEO, Caribou Biosciences

Beth Trehu, CMO, Jounce Therapeutics

Alex Margolin, CEO, Allena Pharmaceuticals

Craig Wheeler, President & CEO, Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Alex Zisson, Managing Director, H.I.G. Capital

Emmanuel Ligner, President & CEO, GE Healthcare Life Sciences

About Young Jewish Professionals (YJP): The YJP Organization is the world's largest community of business leaders, executives, and investors to teach, mentor, and invest in the new generation of Jewish business leaders. Our community of leaders, executives, and professionals are dedicated to combining their efforts to make the world a better place through Goodness & Kindness.

Contact: Gabrielle Petrosino

Development Director - Healthcare Division

Young Jewish Professionals

646-202-1685

Gabrielle@yjpnewyork.com