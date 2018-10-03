Jeff Green Wins $1.55 Million Verdict in Lasalle, IL, Bar Fight Case

Peoria, IL, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEORIA, Ill. – On a late summer evening in September 2007, 25-year-old Andrew Sibley visited Two Fools' bar with his friends with the intention of watching a band perform. However, what was supposed to be a social outing would turn into a fatal evening for the young automobile mechanic and father of a 4-old son.

During a confrontation between Sibley's group and three other men, Sibley was struck in the face by Bryan Tomaseski, and left unconscious.

Sibley was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria where he died the following night from a traumatic brain injury.

The tragic events that evening left a 4-year-old boy without a father and a family reeling from their loss.

The following year, Tomaseski was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to three years in prison.

Jeff Green, a personal injury attorney in Peoria, represented the estate of Sibley in 2016 and made the case that both Tomaseski and Two Fools' owed the family compensation for the damages they had suffered.

"Wrongful death cases are tragic for a number of reasons," Green said. "Most of all, the children left behind will always be absent a parent who would have provided years of emotional and financial support."

Green argued that Two Fools' had a responsibility to eject Tomaseski, who he said had been banned twice from the establishment and had a reputation among staff and patrons to be a troublemaker.

Though Two Fools' denied that Tomaseski had been banned, the establishment eventually offered $200,000 to settle the matter before it went to trial.

Green and Sibley's estate declined this offer.

"Defendants in wrongful death cases often know when they don't have a great case," Green said. "That becomes apparent leading up to a trial. From the perspective of a plaintiff's attorney, if you've done the work and prepared your case to go to trial, you shouldn't accept less than your client deserves."

After more than a week-long trial in early 2016, the jury deliberation took only 85 minutes. Both defendants - Tomaseski and Two Fools' - were found to be liable for the damages stemming from the incident in September 2007.

Ten years after the initial confrontation outside the LaSalle bar, the estate of Sibley was awarded $1.55 million - $750,000 for loss of society and $750,000 for grief and sorrow in the wrongful death claim. The remainder of the total came from $50,000 on a Survival Act claim - $25,000 pain & suffering and $25,000 emotional distress.

"We were satisfied with the resolution of this case because there was so much at stake for the family," Green said. "They deserved a win after so many difficult years dealing with the loss of Andrew. I was proud to be able to deliver that for them."

Green is no stranger to sizeable wrongful death claims. He also represented the estate of Billie Richards, who was killed when an intoxicated semi-truck driver drove into a tavern where Billie was a patron. The case resulted in a $1.75 million settlement.

