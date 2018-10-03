SRS Real Estate Partners Expands Boston Office with Market Leader and First Vice President Additions

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners has added two well-respected retail professionals to their Boston office. Peter "Monte" Montesanto joins SRS as principal and market leader and will co-lead SRS' Boston office alongside Jonathan Lapat, who helped establish the office in 2016. Christian Janelle joins SRS as first vice president. Formerly of Colliers International, the duo focuses on advising retail landlords and tenants across the Northeast.



A prominent figure in the Boston real estate industry with more than 30 years of experience, Peter focuses on retail and restaurant leasing, tenant advisory services, and landlord representation. In his previous role with Colliers and The Dartmouth Company, he led the Retail Services team where he represented many leading national retailers on both the tenant and landlord transactions, such as Suitsupply, Shake Shack, Warby Parker, Crate & Barrel, Kohl's, LA Fitness, Old Navy, and Petsmart. During his time there, Peter completed more than 100 restaurant transactions with brands such as Friday's, Chili's, BJ's Restaurant, Texas Roadhouse, Panera Bread, Five Guys and Starbucks. Peter enjoys the constant evolution of the retail industry, which is changing more quickly than ever. Peter's tremendous knowledge, insight, and longevity in the industry, along with his keen interest in new concepts entering the industry and established concepts that have successfully adapted, has helped to establish him as a leading retail professional in the Boston market.



Christian Janelle joins SRS with five years of experience in commercial real estate. His primary areas of focus have been retail, restaurants, mixed-use, land, and redevelopment opportunities. In his previous role with Colliers International, Christian represented landlords and tenants for their commercial real estate needs. Beyond his leasing experience, he has also gained expertise in development, merchandising, and property management. Christian is extremely active within the Boston real estate community as part of the ICSC NextGen Program Committee, the Developing Leader Program Committee for NAIOP, and the Urban Land Institute's Young Leaders Group.



"I'm thrilled to have Monte and Chris join me on the SRS Boston team," said Jonathan Lapat, managing principal and market leader in the Boston office. "Monte is extremely well-respected in the market and brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience. He is going to be a phenomenal asset, not just to the Boston office, but to the SRS community as a whole."



Jonathan added, "Chris brings a terrific work ethic and a great energy to SRS. He has a tremendous future ahead of him and I'm excited he chose to join SRS!"



SRS Real Estate Partners is the largest real estate company in North America exclusively dedicated to retail services. Headquartered in Dallas with more than 20 offices worldwide, SRS' strong reach and international presence provide the company with unparalleled knowledge both globally and domestically. As a result, clients of SRS have a competitive edge through a full range of offerings including brokerage services, corporate services, investment services and development services. Since its inception in 1986, SRS has built a strong foundation in the retail real estate world and grown into one of the industry's most influential and respected leaders. Our success is measured in the achievement of our clients' objectives, satisfaction and trust. For more information, please visit www.srsre.com.



