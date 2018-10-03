West Corporation Acquires Ambassador

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Corporation ("West" or the "Company"), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today it has acquired ZFERRAL, d.b.a. Ambassador , a cloud-based relationship marketing platform ("Ambassador").



Ambassador empowers organizations to increase customers, referrals, and revenue by leveraging the power of word-of-mouth. Its marketer-friendly software simplifies referral marketing, automating the process of enrolling, tracking, rewarding and managing customers, affiliates, influencers, and partners.

Consumer brands and B2B companies worldwide are rapidly implementing, scaling, and optimizing their referral marketing programs with Ambassador's pioneering software.

"As we continue to build out our Customer Experience Platform (CXP), which has historically focused on service elements of the customer lifecycle, the Ambassador platform will add customer acquisition, upsell and cross-sell solutions that enable our clients to accelerate the growth of their businesses," said John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer and President of West Corporation. "This addition completes the fourth leg of our offering, allowing companies to (1) provide their employees an easy way to communicate and collaborate (UCaaS); (2) interact directly with the public and investor community (Digitial Media Solutions); (3) provide an improved customer experience through inbound and outbound notifications (IVR); and (4) drive growth (Digital Marketing Platform)."

About West Corporation:

West Corporation is a leading technology enablement company that connects people around the world, making companies more efficient and improving lives. West helps its clients more effectively communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative solutions.

For over 30 years, West has provided reliable, high-quality voice and data services. West has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. West is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.west.com .

