Stefanini Exhibits Disruptive Solutions at Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini , a $1B global IT provider, is going to reinforce their knowledge and global technology expertise during the Gartner Symposium held at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort on Oct. 14th-18th in Orlando. The event delivers independent and objective content with the authority and weight of the world's leading IT research and advisory organizations, and provides access to the latest solutions from key technology providers.



In addition to showcase their wide variety of digital IT solutions to an expected audience of 9,000+ at booth 716, the company will reinforce their expertise through several speaking sessions, focusing on digital banking, disruptive trends on workplace and cognitive computing.

The Stefanini speaking sessions will kick off with "Industry Day," which will focus on banking and investing, specifically "The Disruptive Banking Journey: One Financial Institutions Digital transformation." Spencer Gracias, CEO of Stefanini North America, will be joining George Washington Menezes from Caixa Economica Federal, one of the largest banks of Latin America, to discuss how they worked together to create a new digital experience for banking customers.

"As the North America CEO for Stefanini, I'm proud to be speaking at Gartner Symposium ITxpo 2018, considered to be the world's most important gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives," said Mr. Gracias. "During our participation, we are going to focus on a strategic approach about how the emerging trends can better shape IT and business."

Launching of the latest version of our cognitive platform Sophie

During the Gartner Symposium, Stefanini will be announcing the launch of Sophie 3.0, the advancing cognitive computing solution of Stefanini. The AI agent Sophie has a focus on self-adaptation, interactive and contextual automation that enables self-learning, human-like interactions and self-healing automation capabilities. She can assist with tasks such as walking you through solutions, triggering automated processes, auto escalation, searching and presenting knowledge to users and many more.

Fabio Caversan, AI research and development manager at Stefanini NA and one of the creators of Sophie, will be promoting demos and showing all the benefits of Sophie 3.0, such as an easier way to integrate and add knowledge to her. "The new version of Sophie brings new tools to update her knowledge to quickly integrate her with other systems, platforms or websites." said Mr. Caversan. "With our accelerators, businesses are up and running faster, for faster automation and savings. Sophie's implementation takes about half the time of competitors and in most cases half the price."

Global Leadership in Workplace Infrastructure Solutions

Reinforcing their position as a global leader for workplace infrastructure solutions, Stefanini is going to promote a speaking session "Disruption is the New Norm in Tech Transformation" with Chris Schmidt, solution center senior director at Stefanini NA on Oct. 16th. "Transforming the workplace requires us to embrace disruption. Automation, AI, IoT, and analytics are more than buzzwords, they're the tools to propel us forward," said Mr. Schmidt. Using real client projects, he will provide best practices for adopting new technologies to increase return on investments.

For 30 years, Stefanini has provided IT solutions that aim to lead customers through the digital journey by delivering innovative and effective offerings, including service desk, digital, consulting and applications in 40 countries around the world. Stefanini has continuously invested in the development of new digital workplace capabilities to transform its traditional, efficient workplace services. Stefanini's focus on digital workplace evolution centers on its core service desk offers, where we emphasize the user experience, knowledge management, flexible deployment, cognitive interfaces and vertical specialization.

Stefanini at Gartner Symposium/ITxpo - Booth 716

"The Disruptive Banking Journey: One Financial Institution's Digital transformation"

A look inside the successful digital and agile transformation of one of the largest banks in Latin America. North America CEO Spencer Gracias will be joined by George Washington Menezes from Caixa Economica Federal to discuss how we teamed up to create a successful digital banking experience for customers.



Sunday, October 14th at 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.



Speaker: Spencer Gracias, CEO at Stefanini NA and APAC, and George Washington Menezes from Caixa Economica Federal

"Launching Sophie 3.0: Advancing Cognitive Computing in the Workplace"

Launch the latest version of our AI agent Sophie with a demonstration of her capabilities on the floor of the expo.



Monday, October 15th at 1:40 p.m. (ITxpo Stage 3)



Speaker: Fabio Caversan, AI Research and Development Manager at Stefanini NA and Chris Schmidt, Solution Center Senior Director at Stefanini NA

"Disruption is the New Norm in Tech Transformation"

Transforming the workplace requires us to embrace disruption. Automation, AI, IoT, and Analytics are more than buzzwords, they're the tools to propel us forward. Using real client projects, Chris Schmidt will provide best practices for adopting new technologies to increase return on investments.



Tuesday, October 16th at 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.



Speaker: Chris Schmidt, Solution Center Senior Director at Stefanini NA

About Gartner Symposium/ITxpo:

Gartner Symposium/ITxpo is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives. This event delivers independent and objective content with the authority and weight of the world's leading IT research and advisory organization, and provides access to the latest solutions from key technology providers. CIOs and IT executives rely on Gartner Symposium/ITxpo to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to address business challenges and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/us/symposium.

About Stefanini:

Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was nominated for the third consecutive year as the fifth transnational company more internationalized, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

