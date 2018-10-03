The White Law Group is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims Involving 1st Global Capital

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The White Law Group announces a securities fraud investigation involving the liability that sales agents and brokerage firms may have for selling 1 Global Capital LLC ("1st Global Capital") to investors.

The SEC announced charges on August 29, 2018 against 1st Global Capital and its former CEO for allegedly defrauding at least 3,400 retail investors, more than one-third of whom invested their retirement funds.

Investors were allegedly promised low-risk, high-return investments that 1st Global would use to fund merchant cash advance deals, according to the complaint. Further, the SEC alleges the owner of the company misappropriated $35 million of the funds, paying a lot of it to himself and companies he controlled.

According to reports, 1 Global Capital LLC, ("1st Global Capital"), the cash advance company, is a separate, unrelated company from 1st Global Capital Corp., the independent broker-dealer based in Dallas.

The company and a related entity, 1 West Capital LLC, filed for Chapter 11 on July 30, according to a voluntary petition filed in the Southern District of Florida.

The White Law Group has received numerous calls from investors who have lost thousands of dollars investing in 1st Global Capital.

According to D. Daxton White, managing partner of The White Law Group, "It is unfortunate, but we believe that many more investors have suffered devastating losses due to the broker-dealer's failure to supervise their agents that sold 1st Global and that many people don't realize they may have recovery options."

If you suffered losses investing in 1st Global Capital, you may have recourse. For a free consultation with a securities attorney, please call the offices of The White Law Group at (888)637-5510.

The White Law Group is a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, and investor protection law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida.