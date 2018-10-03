BrandSafway introduces BrandTech™ Precision Welding

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Specialists, a BrandSafway company and a member of the American Welding Society, is introducing BrandTech™ Precision Welding, a modular-welding system with built-in technology, which allows for one or two welding guns to be used at the same time. Manufactured in the United States with USA-made parts, BrandTech Precision Welding uses a drawn arc welding process, a very stable form of welding that reduces filler material and shielded gas while producing a complete fusion in less time with fewer welding layers.



"The industry is booming, but a labor shortage has left our clients searching for new ways to increase productivity and get more done with fewer workers," said Dave Witsken, president of the Energy & Industrial Division at BrandSafway. "With BrandTech Precision Welding, our clients can get the same amount of work done with two precision welders as they did with 16 standard welders without sacrificing quality."



An average project with 20,000 welds typically takes 80, 12-hour shifts using two-welder stick welding, but the same project can be reduced to just eight, 12-hour shifts with two BrandTech welders, significantly reducing project timelines and costs. With five times the average pull ratio and better control, the average error rate is less than 0.5 percent.



BrandTech Precision Welding offers an easy-to-use touchpad control panel, which gives the operator full control to set all welding parameters and the ability to weld around or behind tubes and other obstructions without the risk of arcing. BrandTech also dramatically reduces hexavalent chromium emissions, which decreases exposure risk and creates a safer workplace. The simple set-up, rigging and operation reduces the amount of time—and number of welders—needed to complete a project.



"Increased speed can mean reduced quality and safety, but not with BrandTech," said Eduardo Almeida, director of Technology for Industrial Specialists. "Our precision welder gives operators total control of welding variables, allowing them to weld onto existing thin plates and the ability to reach into tight and congested areas without damaging existing structures."



For more information about BrandTech™ Precision Welding, visit www.brandtechwelding.com.



About Industrial Specialists

Industrial Specialists, LLC provides customers with more than 35 years of refractory installation experience. With 600-plus expert refractory specialists and supervisors, Industrial Specialists offers solutions for all phases of refractory construction including turnarounds, major revamps, maintenance and new construction projects. Industrial Specialists has three locations in Louisiana and Texas, providing superior capabilities and delivering results that are safe, on time and on budget – even in the most challenging environments.



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of services, products and solutions, with the greatest depth of expertise, to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. A portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, BrandSafway offers access, industrial services and forming and shoring solutions to more than 32,000 customers through a workforce of approximately 35,000 employees, who support our network of 350 strategic locations across 30 countries. With its global footprint, rigorous operating processes and extensive service offerings—a full range of work access, insulation, coatings, specialty industrial services and forming and shoring solutions—BrandSafway supports customers' maintenance and refurbishment needs as well as new construction and expansion plans. Today's BrandSafway—large enough to leverage economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while also remaining nimble and responsive—delivers unmatched service with local labor and management.

