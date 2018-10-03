Low Florida Unemployment Rate Could Hurt Unlawfully Fired Workers

Tampa, FL, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAMPA, Fla. - Unemployment rates in the U.S. and Florida are hovering around 4 percent , according the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While that figure reflects a positive trend for many in the workforce, it could be impacting a certain subset of employees in surprising ways, said Mitch Feldman, an employment law attorney in Florida.

"Common wisdom holds that low unemployment rates are good for everybody," Feldman said. "However, someone who is fired for unlawful reasons may actually find it more difficult to find another job in this labor market."

Feldman said that being fired has several negative consequences, including a lack of income, a damaged reputation and resumé, and a loss of referrals. When a worker is wrongfully terminated, they can use the legal system for recourse, but this process can be lengthy and leave a worker in limbo, further damaging their prospects for employment.

The longer someone is unemployed, the more difficult it is to find employment. Of those without a job, around 25 percent have been unemployed for six months or longer.

Wrongful termination includes being fired for many reasons, including discrimination based on an employee's race, religion, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability or gender; filing complaints about problems in the workplace; and a health condition or disability.

Laws forbid employers from firing workers based on these factors, but that doesn't stop some employers from doing so, said Feldman. While workers have the law on their side and can pursue past-due wages or reinstatement in their job, the time between firing and winning a claim can leave some workers in a difficult situation.

"Wrongfully fired workers face injustices that go beyond termination," Feldman said. "An employer who fires their worker unfairly creates a ripple effect in that worker's life and all but erases the work experience they've earned for however long they've been at that job."

Despite the hardships facing wrongfully terminated workers, Feldman said he believes that they can benefit greatly from standing their ground and being persistent, both in their legal claim and in their hopes for future employment.

"If you've been fired unlawfully, the most important thing to remember is that the law is on your side," Feldman said. "A good employee who stands up for their rights will not only get the recourse they deserve through our legal system, they'll continue to be afforded opportunities that reflect their hard work."

About Feldman Williams :

