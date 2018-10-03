Pharmacokinetic Profile of Trogarzo™ Presented at IDWeek

MONTREAL, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX:TH) is pleased to announce that pharmacokinetic data from the pivotal phase III clinical trial for Trogarzo™ (ibalizumab-uiyk) injection will be presented tomorrow at IDWeek™ in San Francisco.



Data to be presented conclude that the FDA-approved dosing regimen of 2,000 mg loading dose followed by an 800 mg maintenance dose every two weeks is enough to support high levels of CD4 receptor occupancy and drug concentration above therapeutic level.

The data is derived from the pivotal TMB-301 study, an open-label 24-week, phase III clinical trial conducted in 40 heavily-treatment experienced patients with multidrug resistant HIV-1. Results from the TMB-301 clinical trial were published in the August 16, 2018 edition of the New England Journal of Medicine.

"IDWeek is one of the largest conferences in the field of infectious diseases and is attended by some of the world's key opinion leaders in the field of HIV. Being able to present additional evidence about the efficacy of Trogarzo™ at such an important venue is key towards developing the full potential of this crucial tool in the fight against HIV," said Luc Tanguay, President and CEO, Theratechnologies Inc.

About TrogarzoTM (ibalizumab-uiyk) injection

Trogarzo™ is a CD4-directed post-attachment HIV-1 inhibitor.

Trogarzo™, in combination with other antiretroviral(s), is indicated for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Before you receive Trogarzo™, tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant as it is not known if Trogarzo™ may harm your unborn baby or if you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed as it is not known if Trogarzo™ passes into breast milk.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including all prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

Changes in your immune system (Immune Reconstitution Inflammatory Syndrome) can happen when you start taking HIV-1 medicines. Your immune system might get stronger and begin to fight infections that have been hidden in your body for a long time. Tell your health care provider right away if you start having new symptoms after starting your HIV-1 medicine.

The most common side effects of Trogarzo™ include: diarrhea, dizziness, nausea and rash.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of Trogarzo™. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

