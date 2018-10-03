Market Overview

Hershey to Webcast Third-Quarter Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 03, 2018 11:15am   Comments
HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its third-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, October 25, 2018, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will webcast live its third-quarter conference call via the Hershey corporate website.  Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

If you are unable to click on the link above, please copy and paste the URL below into a web browser https://www.thehersheycompany.com/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases.html

FINANCIAL CONTACT:
Melissa Poole
717-534-7556

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jeff Beckman
717-534-8090

