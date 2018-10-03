Keynote Speakers to Address Identity and Authentication Security at Secure Technology Alliance's Securing Digital ID 2018

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today announced the featured keynotes for the first-ever Securing Digital ID event in Washington, D.C. Industry experts Roger Grimes, KnowBe4, and Richard Parry, Parry Advisory, will draw from decades of experience to share insights on the digital identity landscape, providing a unique opportunity for executives, policy makers, product developers and engineers to hear about today's complex world of digital identities.



The conference will be held in partnership with TWST Events December 4-5, 2018 at Hilton Alexandria Mark Center minutes from Washington, D.C. Registration and additional information is available at www.securingdigitalid.com . Registration discounts end October 19, 2018. Secure Technology Alliance member organizations receive one registration at 20 percent off the registration fee.

At the two-day conference, attendees will gain a deep understanding of the challenges establishing trusted digital identities and examine solutions and authentication technologies across multiple business domains through keynotes, presentations, panel discussions and featured sessions. Speakers will explore trending digital credential topics, including how to balance security and convenience and what standards are doing to drive increased ubiquity and interoperability across solutions.

First-day keynotes are:

12 Ways to Hack Around 2FA – Roger Grimes, computer security columnist, author, and data-driven defense evangelist, KnowBe4

Digital identity verification and authentication methods are constantly evolving in the search for a secure solution. Most people know that using 2FA is more secure than using a single-factor authentication solution like a logon name and password, but most people don't know how easy it is to hack 2FA. This keynote will cover how 2FA solutions are hacked and how to pick and defend 2FA solutions for the best protection possible based on Grimes's experience of more than 30 years practicing, publishing books and writing for leading publications like InfoWorld and CSO magazines.

Digital identity verification and authentication methods are constantly evolving in the search for a secure solution. Most people know that using 2FA is more secure than using a single-factor authentication solution like a logon name and password, but most people don't know how easy it is to hack 2FA. This keynote will cover how 2FA solutions are hacked and how to pick and defend 2FA solutions for the best protection possible based on Grimes's experience of more than 30 years practicing, publishing books and writing for leading publications like InfoWorld and CSO magazines. When Black Swans Become Geese - Avoidable Pitfalls in the Path to Digital Identification – Richard Parry, principal, Parry Advisory

The demand for security is in constant tension with the demand for convenience. It can be argued that convenience always prevails because inconvenience is easily trumped by shareholder value. While recognizing pressing demands on identity ecosystems in the digital world are creating challenging choices about trusting digital identities, Parry will draw on a lifetime of firsthand experience in law enforcement, transaction processing and banking risk management to frame some of the contingent risks that future technology must address to avoid turning black swans into geese.

Businesses providing solutions for digital identity verification and authentication can take advantage of sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities to promote their company, technology and capabilities in this critical marketplace. Information is available at http://securingdigitalid.com/exhibitors/ , or by contacting Robert Schaudt, rschaudt@twst.com .

For continuing updates on Securing Digital ID 2018 visit www.securingdigitalid.com , follow @SecureTechOrg on Twitter and use #DigitalID2018 to participate in the conversation.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry's premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance's mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org .

CONTACT:

Megan Shamas

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

mshamas@montner.com