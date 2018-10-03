Founders Classical Academy of Frisco Celebrates Opening with Ribbon-Cutting

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Classical Academy of Frisco, a ResponsiveEd® charter school, celebrated the opening of its new campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 2 at 10710 Frisco Street. The Frisco Chamber of Commerce along with district administrators, local officials, community members, and students participated in the 4:30 p.m. ceremony complete with musical performances by students and faculty. Nearly 500 people were in attendance.

"This community and the Chamber of Commerce has welcomed us with open-arms and we are thankful to be able to present our brand of classical education to Frisco families," says Headmaster Melanie Sharpless. "This ribbon-cutting signifies the strong relationship between the citizens of Frisco and this campus, a relationship that we know will last for many years to come."

Founders Classical Academy of Frisco opened in August and serves more than 600 kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Close to 900 students are expected to attend after construction of the adjacent 9-12 grade facility is completed. The 47,000 square-foot school and 15,000 square-foot gymnasium sit on 10 acres just north of Main Street and Toyota Stadium on Frisco Street.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.



