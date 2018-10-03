Media Invite: Naming Ceremony for Canada's lead Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's lead Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS), the future Her Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf, will be official named by the ship's sponsor, Mme. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, at a naming ceremony on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Halifax Shipyard.



Halifax Shipyard's shipbuilders, along with the ship's company, will join Mme. Grégoire Trudeau and representatives from the Government of Canada, the Government of Nova Scotia, and the Royal Canadian Navy for the naming ceremony.

Who: Mme. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Sponsor of the future HMCS Harry DeWolf The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minster of Public Service and Procurement Canada The Honourable Labi Kousoulis, Minister of Labour and Advanced Education Vice Admiral Ron Lloyd, Commander, Royal Canadian Navy Mr. J.D. Irving, Co-CEO, Irving Shipbuilding Inc. Mr. Kevin McCoy, President, Irving Shipbuilding Inc. Date: Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 Time: 2:45-4:00 pm Atlantic Time Location: Halifax Shipyard, 3099 Barrington St, Halifax, NS B3K 5M7

Notes to Editors/New Directors



Media must confirm their attendance with Sean Lewis ( Lewis.Sean@IrvingShipbuilding.com ) by 10:00 am Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Only media who have confirmed their attendance will be permitted onsite.

Media must arrive and check-in with Irving Shipbuilding security by 2:15pm.

Government issued photo identification (e.g. Driver's License, Passport) must be presented to Irving Shipbuilding security to enter Halifax Shipyard.

There will be limited parking onsite at Halifax Shipyard.

Media contact: Sean Lewis Director of Communications Irving Shipbuilding Office: 902-484-4595 Mobile: 902-240-6964 Email: Lewis.Sean@IrvingShipbuilding.com