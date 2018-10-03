Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Media Invite: Naming Ceremony for Canada's lead Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship

Globe Newswire  
October 03, 2018 10:40am   Comments
Share:

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's lead Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS), the future Her Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf, will be official named by the ship's sponsor, Mme. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, at a naming ceremony on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Halifax Shipyard.

Halifax Shipyard's shipbuilders, along with the ship's company, will join Mme. Grégoire Trudeau and representatives from the Government of Canada, the Government of Nova Scotia, and the Royal Canadian Navy for the naming ceremony.

Who: Mme. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Sponsor of the future HMCS Harry DeWolf
  The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board
  The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence
  The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minster of Public Service and Procurement Canada
  The Honourable Labi Kousoulis, Minister of Labour and Advanced Education
  Vice Admiral Ron Lloyd, Commander, Royal Canadian Navy
  Mr. J.D. Irving, Co-CEO, Irving Shipbuilding Inc.
  Mr. Kevin McCoy, President, Irving Shipbuilding Inc.
   
Date: Friday, Oct. 5, 2018
   
Time:  2:45-4:00 pm Atlantic Time
   
Location: Halifax Shipyard, 3099 Barrington St, Halifax, NS  B3K 5M7

Notes to Editors/New Directors

  • Media must confirm their attendance with Sean Lewis (Lewis.Sean@IrvingShipbuilding.com) by 10:00 am Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Only media who have confirmed their attendance will be permitted onsite.
  • Media must arrive and check-in with Irving Shipbuilding security by 2:15pm.
  • Government issued photo identification (e.g. Driver's License, Passport) must be presented to Irving Shipbuilding security to enter Halifax Shipyard.
  • There will be limited parking onsite at Halifax Shipyard.

Media contact:
Sean Lewis
Director of Communications
Irving Shipbuilding
Office: 902-484-4595
Mobile: 902-240-6964
Email: Lewis.Sean@IrvingShipbuilding.com

Irving Logo.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga