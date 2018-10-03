The Right to Be Treated: Overcoming Bias & Discrimination in Obesity Care
Who: Reporters and editors covering health, wellness, diet, exercise, healthcare delivery, human rights and politics.
What: To mark impending legislation aimed at protecting size and weight under human rights laws, this public event features experts from Obesity Canada discussing the negative impacts that weight-based bias and discrimination has on access to healthcare (as well as equity in school, the media, at home and in the workplace). Topics will include:
- Why obesity is a chronic disease, how it can be treated, and how well Canada treats it (spoiler: not well at all)
- How people living with obesity can advocate for better care
- How the health system can provide respectful and accessible care in hospital, home and long-term care
Speakers:
Dr. Arya M. Sharma, Scientific Director, Obesity Canada and Professor, University of Alberta
Mary Forhan, PhD, Assistant Professor, Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Alberta
Ian Patton, PhD, Public Engagement Coordinator, Obesity Canada and patient advocate representing the lived experience of obesity
When: October 15, 2018, 6:30 - 8:30pm
Where: Canadian Museum for Human Rights, 85 Israel Asper Way, Winnipeg, MB R3C 0L5
Public Admission: $5.00, register via https://obesitycanada.ca/con-events/the-right-to-be-treated-overcoming-bias-discrimination-in-obesity-care/
Pre-Event Interview Opportunities:
Dr. Sharma and Dr. Patton: 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. October 15, 2018
Dr. Forhan: 10:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m. October 15, 2018
Varying ability prior to the 15th
To arrange interviews prior to October 15th contact:
Brad Hussey, Director of Communications, Obesity Canada
hussey@obesitynetwork.ca
905-628-7778
To arrange interviews on October 15th, contact:
Ian Patton, Public Engagement Coordinator, Obesity Canada
patton@obesitynetwork.ca
289-927-5576