WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Reporters and editors covering health, wellness, diet, exercise, healthcare delivery, human rights and politics.

What: To mark impending legislation aimed at protecting size and weight under human rights laws, this public event features experts from Obesity Canada discussing the negative impacts that weight-based bias and discrimination has on access to healthcare (as well as equity in school, the media, at home and in the workplace). Topics will include:

Why obesity is a chronic disease, how it can be treated, and how well Canada treats it (spoiler: not well at all)

How people living with obesity can advocate for better care

How the health system can provide respectful and accessible care in hospital, home and long-term care

Speakers:

Dr. Arya M. Sharma, Scientific Director, Obesity Canada and Professor, University of Alberta

Mary Forhan, PhD, Assistant Professor, Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Alberta

Ian Patton, PhD, Public Engagement Coordinator, Obesity Canada and patient advocate representing the lived experience of obesity

When: October 15, 2018, 6:30 - 8:30pm

Where: Canadian Museum for Human Rights, 85 Israel Asper Way, Winnipeg, MB R3C 0L5

Public Admission: $5.00, register via https://obesitycanada.ca/con-events/the-right-to-be-treated-overcoming-bias-discrimination-in-obesity-care/

Pre-Event Interview Opportunities:

Dr. Sharma and Dr. Patton: 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. October 15, 2018

Dr. Forhan: 10:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m. October 15, 2018

Varying ability prior to the 15th

To arrange interviews prior to October 15th contact:

Brad Hussey, Director of Communications, Obesity Canada

hussey@obesitynetwork.ca

905-628-7778