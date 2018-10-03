3D Systems Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today it plans to hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release these financial results and file its Form 10-Q on October 30, 2018.



Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Listen via Internet: www.3dsystems.com/investor Participate via telephone: Within the U.S.: 1-877-407-8291 Outside the U.S.: 1-201-689-8345 The recorded webcast will be available beginning approximately two hours after the end of the conference call at www.3dsystems.com/investor

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that include terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements," "Cautionary Statements and Risk Factors," and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized, except as may be required by law.



About 3D Systems

3D Systems provides comprehensive 3D products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its ecosystem supports advanced applications from the product design shop to the factory floor to the operating room. 3D Systems' precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning, and printing of medical and dental devices as well as patient-specific surgical instruments. As the originator of 3D printing and a shaper of future 3D solutions, 3D Systems has spent its 30 year history enabling professionals and companies to optimize their designs, transform their workflows, bring innovative products to market and drive new business models.

More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com