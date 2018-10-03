Calix ConneXions 2018 to Feature Innovator Redefining Their Market With Next-Generation Subscriber Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that Brad Moline, Founder, President and CEO for Nebraska-based ALLO Communications will deliver a keynote presentation at Calix ConneXions 2018 .



"Brad brings decades of experience and a unique background having founded his own communications company," said Matt Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at Calix. "We look forward to hearing his insights on the future of the telecommunications industry, the upcoming market opportunities for service providers and how ALLO is redefining the customer experience in the markets they target."

Brad Moline founded ALLO Communications LLC, a competitive local telephone company based in Nebraska, in 2003 and serves as its president and chief executive officer. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Birch Telecom in Kansas City. Prior to that, he was the Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of Covenant Transport, Inc., which became publicly traded during his tenure. He remains a member of the Board of Directors of Covenant Transport.

Registration is now open for Calix ConneXions, the industry's premier Innovation and User Conference, taking place October 27-30, 2018 at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Register today!

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Press Inquiries:

Dale Legaspi

408-474-0056

dale.legaspi@calix.com



