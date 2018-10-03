Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 8 series of notes

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. ("Verizon") (NYSE:VZ) (NASDAQ:VZ) today announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced 8 separate offers to purchase for cash up to an aggregate purchase price equal to the Waterfall Cap (as defined below) of the outstanding series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes"). We refer to each offer to purchase a series of Notes for cash as an "Offer" and all of the offers to purchase Notes, collectively, as the "Offers." The Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated September 5, 2018 (the "Offer to Purchase").



The Offers expired at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 2, 2018 (the "Expiration Date"). All conditions to the Offers were timely satisfied or waived by Verizon.

As previously announced, Verizon settled early all Notes validly tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on September 18, 2018 (the "Early Participation Date") and accepted for purchase such Notes on September 21, 2018. Since the aggregate purchase price (excluding the applicable Accrued Coupon Payments) of the (i) Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date and previously accepted for purchase and (ii) Notes validly tendered after the Early Participation Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date does not exceed $2.5 billion (the "Waterfall Cap"), Verizon has accepted for purchase all Notes that were validly tendered after the Early Participation Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date. Holders of such Notes will receive on the Final Settlement Date (as defined below) the applicable Tender Consideration (as defined in the Launch Press Release), which is equal to the applicable Total Consideration (as defined in the Launch Press Release) minus the Early Participation Payment (as defined in the Launch Press Release).

The "Final Settlement Date" will be October 4, 2018, the second business day after the Expiration Date.

The table below indicates, the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered after the Early Participation Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted in each Offer:

Acceptance

Priority

Level CUSIP

Number(s) Title of Security Principal

Amount

Outstanding(1) Principal Amount

Validly Tendered

after the Early

Participation Date

and at or prior to

the Expiration

Date and Accepted Tender

Consideration(2) 1 92343VCZ5 4.672% notes due 2055 $5,058,023,000 $22,000 $864.97 3 92343VCM4 5.012% notes due 2054 $5,195,586,000 $140,000 $912.61 5 92343VDN1/

92343VDR2 4.812% notes due 2039 $1,652,920,000 $50,000 $933.11 7 92343VDC5 4.125% notes due 2046 $1,479,579,000 $10,000 $813.15 8 92343VBG8 3.850% notes due 2042 $1,250,000,000 $110,000 $790.62

_______________________

As at the date of the Launch Press Release. Payable per each 1,000 principal amount of each specified series of Notes validly tendered after the Early Participation Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase.

The applicable Tender Consideration that will be paid on the Final Settlement Date for each series of Notes accepted for purchase after the Early Participation Date does not include the applicable Accrued Coupon Payment, which will be paid, in cash, in addition to the applicable Tender Consideration.

The lead dealer managers for the Offers were Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. The co-dealer managers for the Offers were ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Blaylock Van, LLC and C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Global Bondholder Services Corporation acted as the Tender Agent and the Information Agent for the Offers. Questions or requests for assistance related to the Offers may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (866) 470-4300 (toll free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect). You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offers.

This announcement is for informational purposes only. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any Notes. The Offers were being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. The Offers were not being made to Holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws required the Offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offers were deemed to be made on behalf of Verizon by the dealer managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

This communication has not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA"). Accordingly, this communication is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, persons within the United Kingdom save in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply.

In particular, this communication is only addressed to and directed at: (A) in any Member State of the European Economic Area that has implemented the Prospectus Directive, qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive and (B) (i) persons that are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) persons in the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Financial Promotion Order")) or within Article 43 of the Financial Promotion Order, or to other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated by virtue of an exemption to Section 21(1) of the FSMA or otherwise in circumstances where it does not apply (such persons together being "relevant persons").

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication Verizon has made forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "will," "may," "should," "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "appear," "project," "estimate," "intend," or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Holders are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Verizon undertakes no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events might or might not occur. Verizon cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.

Media contact:

Bob Varettoni

908-559-6388

robert.a.varettoni@verizon.com