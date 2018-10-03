Profitect's Annual User Conference, PACT 2018 Commences in Hilton Head, South Carolina

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profitect Inc., the leading prescriptive analytics provider for the retail and CPG industries, today announced the launch of it's annual user conference, Profitect PACT (Prescriptive Analytics Collaborative Training) conference. The user conference is taking place at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa in Hilton Head, SC from October 3-5, 2018. The conference brings together senior retail executives to discuss prescriptive analytics use cases, best practices, and innovation in retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies.

"Over the past year, I have seen Profitect customers leveraging our prescriptive analytics solution to drive greater sales and margins," said Guy Yehiav, CEO of Profitect. "The PACT conference is a chance for retail leaders in data analytics, supply chain, loss prevention, and IT to come together and share their innovations, insights, and lessons learned. I look forward to participating in the engaging conversation and seeing how prescriptive analytics will continue to shape the retail landscape."

PACT 2018 will feature customer presentations from leading retail executives about the challenges they have faced and how they solved them using prescriptive analytics. Profitect's Board of Advisors, including current and former leaders from Macy's, Finish Line, SuitSupply, Belk, Shopko, and more will share their insights and predictions on the retail landscape and what technology innovation will be essential during a not-to-be-missed "Innovation in Retail" panel.

Additional highlights include presentations from executives, including Paul Brody on a "Pragmatic Approach to Blockchain in Retail," Walgreens on "Planning Ahead for Building and Testing Patterns," and Brookshire Brothers on "Engagement and Collaboration Across the Business." Other presentations will be given by executives from Tractor Supply, ascena retail group, and many more. There will also be various working sessions, including "Creating a Mobile First Strategy" and executing eCommerce and Omnichannel strategies effectively.

