NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2018 after the close of extended trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Wednesday October 31, 2018. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET).



Earnings Conference Call Details

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Within the U.S.: 1 - 888 - 603 - 7644

Outside the U.S.: 1 - 484 - 747 - 6631

Participant Passcode: 6159326

The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the NXP Investor Relations website www.nxp.com/investor . A replay of the call will be available on the NXP Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the actual call.



About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has over 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.26 billion in 2017. Find out more at www.nxp.com

Forward-looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP's business strategy, financial condition, results of operations, and market data, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after NXP distributes this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in NXP's SEC filings. Copies of NXP's SEC filings are available on NXP's Investor Relations website, www.nxp.com/investor or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

For further information, please contact: