MeiraGTx to Present at Upcoming Conferences

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that it will present at the following conferences:



2018 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 1:45 p.m. PT (10:45 a.m. ET) at the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa in California



Chardan 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City

Presentations will be given by MeiraGTx President and Chief Executive Officer, Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., and will be available via live webcast from the "Events and Presentations" page of the Company's Investors & Media section of its website at investors.meiragtx.com . Replays of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with four ongoing clinical programs and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx's initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: inherited retinal diseases, severe forms of xerostomia and neurodegenerative diseases. Though initially focusing on the eye, salivary gland and central nervous system, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

