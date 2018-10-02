Attention Bargain Hunters: New Sears Outlet Store Opens in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) announces the opening of a new Sears Outlet Store located at 2001 NW Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette, LA.



Celebrating its grand opening October 4th through October 10th, the Sears Outlet Store welcomes the local community to enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent off almost everything in the store!*

"We look forward to becoming the bargain hunter's paradise for the Lafayette community, offering customers great deals on entry-level priced to high-end home appliances, grills, lawn mowers, patio furniture, small kitchen appliances, home goods and more," said the store manager of the new Sears Outlet in Lafayette. "Our product assortment is ever-changing and customers can expect to see new items every time they visit. To find exactly what they want and need, customers can rely on our expert sales team to simplify the Outlet shopping experience."

Each Sears Outlet Store, on average, offers shoppers more than 18,000 square feet of retail space stocked with hundreds of items marked significantly lower than manufacturers' suggested retail prices. Each location provides customers in-store and online access to new, one-of-a-kind, discontinued, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and cosmetically blemished products across a broad assortment of merchandise categories—including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, mattresses, sporting goods and tools.

In addition to discontinued and special-buy products, Sears Outlet offers reconditioned merchandise that undergoes a stringent testing process and, when necessary, have cosmetic parts replaced and/or repaired before becoming approved to be an Outlet Certified item. Customers purchasing a Certified Appliance or other item from a Sears Outlet Store should expect significant discounts off the original retail price, a fully functional and operational unit, and the assurance that the unit still meets Sears quality standards as the nation's leading retailer of appliances and appliance-related products. Customers also benefit from delivery and installation services offered by Sears Outlet.

The Sears Outlet Store in Lafayette can be reached at 337-234-0018 and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more about Sears Outlet Stores, visit http://www.searsoutlet.com/.

* Subject to certain exclusions, as detailed in print ad promotions available in the store. Also, not available on price-matched merchandise.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) is a national retailer primarily focused on selling home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools and hardware. As of April 29, 2017, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. and its dealers and franchisees operated 1,012 stores across all 50 states as well as in Puerto Rico and Bermuda. In addition to merchandise, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. provide consumers with access to a full suite of services, including home delivery, installation and extended service contracts.

Operating through two segments—the Sears Hometown and Hardware segment and the Sears Outlet segment—Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries offer franchise and dealership opportunities focused on selling, as applicable, top brand home appliances, hardware, tools, lawn and garden equipment and outlet merchandise. For more information about Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores, Inc., visit www.shos.com. To learn about the opportunity to own and operate a store format, visit www.ownasearsstore.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ellie Halter

Phone Number: 847-945-1300

Email Address: ehalter@fishmanpr.com