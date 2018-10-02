First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on October 16

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) will announce third quarter 2018 financial results in a news release prior to the market opening on October 16, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT (U.S.) during which management will review earnings and performance trends. There will also be a live webcast accompanied by a slide presentation. The news release, call, and slide presentation may involve forward-looking information, including guidance.

First Horizon plans to make the news release, financial supplement and slide presentation available in the events and presentations section of http://ir.fhnc.com by 6 a.m. CT on October 16.

Conference call information

Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free starting at 8:15 a.m. CT on October 16 by dialing 888-317-6003 and entering access code 2143053. The number for international participants is 412-317-6061.

Participants can also listen to the live audio webcast with the accompanying slide presentation through the investor relations section of www.fhnc.com . A replay will be available from noon CT on October 16 until midnight CT on October 30. To listen to the replay, dial 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088. The access code is 10124852. The event also will be archived and available beginning October 17 by midnight CT in the events and presentations section of http://ir.fhnc.com .

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its First Tennessee, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. First Horizon operates approximately 300 bank locations across the southern U.S. and 28 FTN Financial offices across the entire U.S. Our banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. Our First Tennessee and Capital Bank brands have the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country. We have been ranked by American Banker as No. 5 among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks. Our FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals across our markets. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. We have been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Working Mother and American Banker magazines and the National Association for Female Executives. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

