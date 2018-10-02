Novavax to Highlight RSV Program Data at Two Upcoming Meetings

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) today announced that its representatives will share data from its RSV F vaccine program via oral and poster presentations at IDWeek 2018 in San Francisco, California, taking place October 3-7 and at the 11th International Respiratory Syncytial Virus Symposium in Asheville, North Carolina, taking place October 31-November 4.



Oral presentation details are as follows:

IDWeek 2018 Meeting

Title: Progress Toward a Vaccine for Maternal Immunization to Prevent Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Lower Respiratory Tract Illness (LRTI) in Infants Presenter: Louis F. Fries III, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Novavax, Inc. Session: 213. Late Breaker Oral Abstracts: Influenza and Vaccines Date and Time: Saturday, October 6, 11:20 a.m. P.T. Location: Moscone Convention Center S 152-154 11th International Respiratory Syncytial Virus Symposium Title: Magnitude and Durability of Anti-F IgG and Palivizumab-Competitive Antibody (PCA) Responses One Year Following Immunization with RSV F Nanoparticle Vaccine Adjuvanted with Aluminum Phosphate, or a Novel Adjuvant Presenter: Vivek Shinde, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Director, Clinical Development, Novavax, Inc. Session: 5. Advancements in RSV Vaccines Date and Time: Thursday, November 1, 4:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. E.T. Location: Omni Grove Park Inn Title: Progress Toward a Vaccine for Maternal Immunization to Prevent Respiratory Syncytial Virus Lower Respiratory Tract Illness (RSV LRTI) in Infants Presenter: Louis F. Fries III, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Novavax, Inc. Session: 12. Maternal Immunity & Maternal Vaccination Date: Saturday, November 3, 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. E.T. Location: Omni Grove Park Inn

Poster presentations for the 11th International Respiratory Syncytial Virus Symposium will occur on Thursday, November 1, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. E.T. and on Friday, November 2, 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. E.T. at the Omni Grove Park Inn.

Title: Feasibility Evaluation of Blow Fill Seal Process and Compatibility with Aluminum Phosphate Adjuvanted Recombinant RSV F Nanoparticle Vaccine for Maternal Immunization Presenter: Yen-Huei Lin, Ph.D., Senior Director, Formulation and Drug Product Development, Novavax, Inc. Title: Binding Kinetics of RSVF Prefusogenic Vaccine to Palivizumab and Serum Polyclonal Antibody Presenter: Hanxin Lu, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Novavax, Inc. Title: In-depth Analytical Characterization and Structural Modeling of Novavax RSV F Nanoparticle Vaccine Presenter: Ernest Maynard, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Analystical Development, Novavax, Inc. Title: Antigenic Characterization Prefusogenic Nanoparticle Vaccine, Prefusion, and Postfusion F against a Broad Range of Neutralizing Monoclonal Antibodies and Epitope Responses in Cotton Rats Presenter: Nita Patel, Director, Antibody Discovery, Vaccine Development Novavax, Inc. Title: Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Prefusogenic F Nanoparticle Vaccine Compared to Prefusion and Postfusion RSV F: Physical and Antigenic Structure, Immunogenicity, and Protection Presenter: Gale Smith, Ph.D., Vice President, Vaccine Development, Novavax, Inc.

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery and development of innovative vaccines to prevent serious respiratory diseases. ResVax™, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is poised to help prevent the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Investors

Novavax, Inc.

Erika Trahan

Senior Manager, Investor & Public Relations

ir@novavax.com

240-268-2000

Westwicke Partners

John Woolford

john.woolford@westwicke.com

443-213-0506