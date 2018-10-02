York Environmental Solutions LP Acquires SC Disposal Inc.

Vaughan, ON, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York Environmental Solutions LP ("York Environmental" or "York") has acquired SC Disposal Inc. ("SC Disposal"), expanding its Canadian operations to include full service waste management and recycling services.

Founded by Alex and Spencer Shafran in North York, Ontario, SC Disposal has been providing waste and recycling collection services across the Greater Toronto Area for over 5 years. Offering a range of services to commercial customers requiring comprehensive one-source waste management and residential customers. The founders have instilled strong values that have attributed to their success and are highly regarded for their customer service and passion for the business. Alex and Spencer will continue to oversee the existing team and disposal services offered and will be integral as the business transitions to York.

"We are excited to be a part of the York family and are excited to continue to grow the business under York". Alex commented.

"This acquisition aligns well with our growth plan for York Environmental," says Brian Brunetti, President and COO of York Group of Companies. "This acquisition brings a strong team and management group that have earned them solid respect in the GTA and provides York the opportunity the expand our environmental service offerings. The synergies with York Demolition will be recognized immediately and will act as a growth catalyst for both divisions by providing a competitive advantage when competing against traditional companies in these sectors."

Canadian based York Group of Companies has prided itself as a recognized leader in the industry for over 55 years, having provided excavation, demolition, environmental remediation and site preparation for some of the largest commercial and residential projects across the GTA and Southern Ontario. York Environmental Solutions LP was established in 2012 as an affiliate company to York Excavating, providing innovative and cost-effective environmental solutions to construction and land development clients. The expert team specializes in soil remediation, recycling, haulage and disposal with numerous commercial agreements in the industry.





For information contact:

Brian Brunetti

President and COO

York Group of Companies

(416) 225-7474

Brian Brunetti York Group of Companies (416) 225-7474