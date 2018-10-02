Credo to Showcase 56Gbps and 112Gbps SerDes at TSMC's 2018 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo, a global innovation leader in high performance, low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 200G, and 400G port enabled networks, today announced it will demonstrate its advanced high performance, low power SerDes IP offerings at this week's TSMC 2018 Open Innovation Platform (OIP) Ecosystem Forum. Credo will be featuring its single-lane rate 56Gbps SerDes on TSMC's 7nm process technology node and its single lane rate 112G PAM4 SerDes on TSMC's 16nm process technology node.



"The TSMC OIP program is the key enabler for Credo to continue to deliver high performance SerDes solutions at such a rapid pace," said Joe Sheredy, vice president of systems engineering of Credo. "Our mutual customers can leverage Credo's proven solutions at 56Gbps and 112Gbps to move faster to TSMC's advanced processing nodes to deliver the required system level integration."

Credo is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high performance computing markets. Credo's advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity. The company makes its SerDes available in the form of Intellectual Property (IP) licensing on the most advanced process nodes and with complementary product families focused on extending reach and multiplexing to higher data rates. Credo has offices in Milpitas, Taiwan, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

