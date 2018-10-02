Market Overview

GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 02, 2018 12:39pm   Comments
CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) announced that it will report results for the 2018 third quarter prior to market open on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. GATX will hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the Internet as follows:

Live Teleconference

Date: Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Time: 11:00 AM (Eastern Time)
Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-682-0995
International Dial-In: 1-334-323-0509
Live Webcast: www.gatx.com

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX's homepage, www.gatx.com.

Replay Information

Time: Starting at 2:00 PM (Eastern Time), October 23, 2018
Domestic Dial-In: 1-888-203-1112
International Dial-In: 1-719-457-0820
Access Code: 1176696
Web Access: The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by its customers, its shareholders, its employees and the communities where it operates. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Jennifer McManus
Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-6409
jennifer.mcmanus@gatx.com

Investor, corporate, financial, historical financial, and news release information may be found at www.gatx.com.

gatx_corp_logo_only_pms647.jpg

