Cemtrex To Present At B. Riley Annual Consumer & Media Conference on October 4th, 2018

Farmingdale, NY, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX , CETXP , CETXW ), a world leading technology and manufacturing company, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference on October 4th, 2018.

This invitation-only event features consumer- and media-focused company presentations and a rich business development environment for 1-on-1 meetings, bringing together a targeted audience of leading institutional investors, corporate clients and high net worth individuals.

Cemtrex's CEO and Chairman, Saagar Govil, will be on hand to provide a business update to investors as well as participate in 1-on-1 meetings with prospective investors. Mr. Govil will be discussing the Company's progress with its flagship IoT product, the SmartDesk , its core electronics and industrial businesses, and its planned virtual and augmented reality activities.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. ( CETX ) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world's most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

