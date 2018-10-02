Steve Levine Selected as 2018 National Law Journal Cannabis Law Trailblazer

Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Law Journal has recognized Husch Blackwell partner Steve Levine among its inaugural listing of Cannabis Law Trailblazers. The list contains 39 cannabis law attorneys who "are shaping this fast-growing industry." Levine is one of 10 lawyers on the list practicing at an AmLaw 100 law firm.

Levine leads Husch Blackwell's Cannabis Law practice group and has worked alongside cannabis cultivators, infused-products manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in Colorado since that state legalized medical marijuana in 2010. He led the firm's effort to open a Sacramento office in 2017 and now splits time between Denver and Sacramento, California. He is the editor of and chief contributor to the Cannabis Law Now Blog.

