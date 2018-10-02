Days Inn by Wyndham Invites Travellers to Stay Twice, Earn Up to One Free Night

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada, one of the country's leading hotel chains, has launched an eight-week media campaign to support its new "Stay Twice, Earn Up to One Free Night" fall promotion. From now through February 19, Wyndham Rewards members who register and complete two qualified stays at any participating Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada will earn 15,000 Wyndham Rewards bonus points—enough for up to one free night at over 8,000 hotels worldwide*!



Designed to drive incremental value to its hotels and generate awareness for its Wyndham Rewards loyalty program, the "Stay Twice, Earn Up to One Free Night" promotion is backed by a national marketing campaign that encompasses TV, social media and digital. All advertising directs entrants to daysinn.ca/freenight for more information and to register for the promotion.



"Our new marketing campaign is a key component of the Days Inn by Wyndham unique identity," said Ally Wesson, Senior Director of Marketing, Days Inns - Canada. "With over 110 locations across Canada, Days Inn by Wyndham provides business travellers with a base camp to work from, with great amenities like free Wi-Fi and free breakfast**. We want all travellers to Seize the Days and make memories along the way - after all, business travel is still travel."



The TV campaign, created by Toronto-based Giants & Gentleman, is built around 30-second, 15-second and 6-second TV spots, which debuted on October 1, 2018. The commercial can be seen on cable sports and entertainment channels including Sportsnet, Global, CTV and CityTV until November 23, 2018. Media buying was handled by VMC Media Inc.



*Restrictions apply. Full promotion terms and conditions can be found online at daysinn.ca/freenight

**Available at most locations.



About Days Inns - Canada

Days Inns - Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 115 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,930 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with nearly 1,800 economy to upper-midscale properties located throughout the globe. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns - Canada, to make an online hotel reservation or to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit www.daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada



About Realstar Hospitality

In 1992, Realstar Hotel Services Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Days Inn brand in Canada. Realstar Hospitality also holds the master franchise rights for two other hotel brands in Canada and is a division of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 40 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment and other community event facilities and hotels in both the limited service and full-service sectors. For more information visit www.realstarhospitality.com



The best kind of business trip makes you forget you're on one.









