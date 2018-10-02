TRT World Forum Begins in Istanbul

LONDON, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally renowned opinion leaders and policymakers representing a diversity of views, dignitaries and politicians are gathering in Istanbul for one of the most significant forums on conflict resolution and humanitarian issues of 2018.



The TRT World Forum 2018 takes place over the next two days, tackling topics around the theme of "Envisioning Peace and Security in a Fragmented World."



Turkey's public broadcaster, TRT, has secured top global speakers for the World Forum which will conclude with a keynote address by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan is also making a keynote speech on ‘Fostering Global Consciousness.'



Other speakers include: Ivo Josipović (Former President of Croatia); Franco Frattini (Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy); Hamid Karzai (Former President of Afghanistan); Staffan de Mistura (UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Syria); Ali Asghar Soltanieh (Iran's Former Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency); and Børge Brende (President of the World Economic Forum).



Ibrahim Eren, Director General and Chairman of TRT said: "We welcome such esteemed speakers and guests. It is appropriate that Istanbul should be the location for such a high-level dialogue on humanitarian issues because the city is an historic bridge between the East and West and the geographical proximity to conflict zones means that Turkey is currently coping with more than three million refugees."



"Many of the issues being addressed at the World Forum are particularly relevant to the most pressing challenges in the world and TRT World is proud to promote wider understanding of these issues.



Running parallel with the World Forum is the World Citizen Awards which recognise exceptional individual contributions to humanity."



The TRT World Forum is being held at the Swissotel, Istanbul, on October 3rd and 4th.

