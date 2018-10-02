Incident Response Technologies Announces New Executive Team Member

Denver, Colorado, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Foster has joined Denver-based crisis response software company, Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT), as a member of its executive management team. As a former police officer and entrepreneur in the high-tech sector, Foster's proven record of success will guide IRT as it continues its rapid growth. IRT's products, Rhodium Incident Management Suite and RhodiumSE Special Event Management, are utilized by hundreds of public safety and corporate security agencies in 40 U.S. states and internationally.

About Incident Response Technologies:

Incident Response Technologies, Inc., has been providing cloud-based solutions for public safety organizations since 2005. IRT's flagship product, the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, is currently in use throughout the United States and Canada by Police, Fire, EMS, Emergency Management, Campus Security, and other organizations. For more information on the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, visit IRT's website at www.irtsoftware.com or call (866) 260-7333.









"Public safety agencies need technology solutions that provide information more rapidly. We give a voice to our customers on the ground, listen to their needs, and drive our technology platform to ensure they have all the right tools the moment they need them most," said Foster. "We're building relationships at a key time in the public safety and emergency management sectors."

Steve Foster served the Aurora, CO community as a police officer for nearly a decade before co-founding software companies that continue to provide compliance technologies utilized by major corporations. He also worked as President and CEO of the Colorado Technology Association. Foster currently serves on a variety of boards, including: board chair of the Aurora Police Foundation; board member of the Colorado Technology Association; advisory board member of Convercent, a company he co-founded. Foster is also a current board member of Innosphere, Colorado's technology incubator for high-tech startup and scaleup companies.



Incident Response Technologies is a client company of Innosphere. "Steve's superior business development and sales operations expertise will further bolster IRT's leadership in incident management and command and control solutions," said Joey Davis, principal of the Innosphere Fund.

"Steve's proven success in user-driven development and firsthand knowledge of the needs of public safety professionals is a perfect alignment," said Jarret Winkelman, President of Incident Response Technologies. "We're excited to have his customer-focused leadership to shape our continued growth and product enhancements."

IRT achieved record sales through the first two quarters of 2018 with year-over-year bookings growing 125%. Rhodium was recently utilized by multiple agencies responding to Hurricane Florence and RhodiumSE continues to be deployed for special event management including the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and Super Bowl LII.

