CoreDial CEO Alan Rihm to Deliver Keynote Address at Channel Partners Evolution





Industry Veteran Will Describe New Approaches to Help MSPs Deliver Value to Customers, Expand Business and Increase Margins

BLUE BELL, PA, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CoreDial, LLC , a leading provider of cloud communications services, announced that Alan Rihm, the company's chief executive officer, will be delivering a keynote presentation at the Channel Partners Evolution conference. The conference will take place October 9-12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. The keynote is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on October 11. In addition, CoreDial will exhibit its market-leading cloud communications offerings throughout the conference.

In his presentation, "UCaaS and CCaaS: Execution is Everything", Rihm will discuss rich opportunities in the UCaaS and CCaaS market, the role of Contact Center in the UC sale and how a comprehensive solution of UC and CC drives business value to MSP customers by increasing efficiency and productivity, decreasing expenses and improving customer experience. This provocative keynote will highlight the pent up demand for UC and CC in the SME market, provide a proven framework for identifying customer needs and corresponding business outcomes, and detail a plan to achieve these in a fast and scalable manner.

"CoreDial has built its business by leveraging a unique partner-centric model designed to address the needs of The Modern Office, providing the necessary support to help partners succeed, and creating a financial model resulting in sustainable value. As an organization, we've invested in a business model, support strategies and modern technologies to help providers thrive in a highly competitive, yet under-penetrated market," said Rihm. "We're eager to engage the audience at Channel Partners Evolution, and demonstrate how channel-friendly processes combined with high-value, effective technology can help partners surpass their business goals."

In addition to the keynote, CoreDial will showcase its comprehensive CoreNexa portfolio of hosted communications services. This includes the newly-launched CoreNexa Contact Center solution, a robust platform that delivers rich customer engagement capabilities to business customers via an intuitive client interface and short times to value. In addition, CoreDial will display its CoreNexa SD-WAN solution, which optimizes networks resulting in better QoS, shorter times to resolution and increasing customer satisfaction. The CoreNexa communications offering gives MSPs a compelling, feature-rich, high-margin UCaaS offering for the SME sector, enhancing capabilities for end customers while creating opportunities for partners to increase their addressable markets, grow revenues, and achieve greater profitability.

The Channel Partners Evolution conference features more than 150 exhibits and expects upwards of 3,000 attendees including MSPs, VARs, IT solution providers, and manufacturers within the IT and telecommunications channel.

About CoreDial

CoreDial is the leading provider of cloud communications services that drive channel success through a unique business model that empowers partners to deliver high-value, margin-rich communications solutions. Serving more than 23,000 businesses and 320,000 seats nationwide, CoreDial enables the channel to quickly and cost-effectively provide end users with compelling, reliable platforms and services that include UCaaS, CCaaS, hosted PBX, mobility, SIP trunking, and SD-WAN. The company's success-focused business model and intuitive self-service capabilities enable partners to generate recurring revenues, increase profitability, and build their own brands.

For additional information, visit www.coredial.com , subscribe to the CoreDial blog , and follow CoreDial on Twitter at @CoreDial .





Contact: Suzanne Mattaboni Parallel Communications Group, Inc. 610-261-4560 smattaboni@parallelpr.com