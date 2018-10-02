Opportunity International Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Chief Program Officer

Chicago, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opportunity International announced today the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Dennis Ripley as Chief Program Officer, reporting to CEO Atul Tandon. He will be responsible for leading Opportunity International's world-wide program management and business development efforts with an emphasis on enhancing client-impact strategies and program-delivery capabilities across all geographies to advance the organization's mission to end extreme poverty in our lifetime.

During his 24-year career with Opportunity International from 1992 - 2016, Ripley generated more than $250 million in philanthropic support for the organization from government, corporate and institutional donors.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dennis Ripley back home to Opportunity International as our Chief Program Officer," Atul Tandon, CEO of Opportunity International, said. "On behalf of the entire Opportunity team and our Board of Directors, I extend congratulations to such a highly accomplished and well-respected microfinance pro and I look forward to working with him to bring the full benefit of Opportunity International to our clients living in extreme poverty."

Prior to re-joining Opportunity International, Ripley was Chief Business Development Officer for Water4 and consulted for World Vision, VisionFund and Bethany Christian Services.

"I look forward to working with the International Program Management and Business Development teams to forge innovative partnerships and programs that benefit clients, create jobs and drive economic progress in the developing world," Dennis Ripley, chief program officer of Opportunity International, said.

ABOUT OPPORTUNITY INTERNATIONAL

Opportunity International is a global nonprofit organization that helps people in developing countries work their way out of poverty. The organization has provided more than $12 billion in loans to help 24 million clients launch and expand businesses, feed and educate their children and create jobs in their communities, since its founding in 1971. In 2017, more than 10 million clients in 21 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe, were using an Opportunity International loan, savings account, insurance policy or training to improve their lives. Through microfinance and complementary products and services in education, agriculture and health, the organization has helped clients create or support 20,042,728 jobs since 1971, achieving its 20 million jobs by 2020 goal, three years ahead of plan. More than 85 percent of Opportunity's loan clients are women who would otherwise likely not have access to financial services because of legal and cultural gender inequities. The global headquarters of Opportunity International are in Chicago, with other key offices in Australia, Canada, Germany, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The organization serves clients through a network of more than 25,000 people worldwide. Discover more at opportunity.org or join the conversation on facebook.com/opportunityintl and twitter.com/opportunityintl.

