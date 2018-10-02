OWASP AppSec USA 2018 Hosts Security Experts to Address Key Application Security Challenges and the Evolving Threat Landscape

Keynote speakers Michael Coates, Armon Dadgar and Dr. Chenxi Wang to explore the evolution of AppSec and what enterprises can do to change expectations in security.



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Open Web Application Security Project ( OWASP ), the worldwide nonprofit organization focused on improving the security of software, will host the AppSec USA 2018 conference October 8-12 in San Jose, California at the Fairmont Hotel.

The event brings together leading security experts, software developers and industry professionals to tackle challenges in the AppSec community in the age of digital transformation. A few of the leading conference talks will explore evolving our trust to embrace an automated world, how security is becoming siloed when we neglect human interaction and what happens when infrastructure we are relying on becomes compromised.

The conference will demonstrate the need for the security industry to break from the previous segmented security model and instead embrace a unified approach to tackle commonly shared problems. Keynote speakers including Former Twitter CISO Michael Coates, Rain Capital CEO and Founder Dr. Chexni Wang and HashiCorp CTO Armon Dadgar will navigate the dangers of having a siloed mindset around data protection and lineage, while offering solutions to bridge the gaps in today's security structure.

OWASP will also host a Women in AppSec event, a full day workshop on how to test applications for security issues. Participants of this course will learn how to understand and use manual and automated tools and techniques, discover how to determine real risk value and assess the OWASP Top Ten security areas within a real world application.

To participate in AppSec USA 2018, please register here . For more information about AppSec USA 2018, please visit the conference website .

