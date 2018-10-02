Chanticleer Holdings Wholly Owned Subsidiary Repurchases Columbia Burgers Grilled Right Location

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG ) ("Chanticleer" or the "Company"), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized restaurant brands in the U.S. and abroad, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary BGR Operations, LLC. has repurchased the Columbia Maryland Burgers Grilled Right ("BGR") location, making it now a corporate owned store.



Rich Adams, President American Roadside Burgers Inc. commented, "We're pleased to announce the acquisition of this successful BGR location, adding it to our portfolio of stores in the DC area. The store will now be managed by Robert King who oversees all our other BGR stores, with the store revenues now being recognized in our own financial results."

Adams continued, "We'd like to personally thank the Person and Canova Families for making this opportunity possible and for all of their past positive contributions. Together, we are committed to make this a seamless transition with all current staff remaining in place."

Currently the BGR brand now has 23 locations. Eleven locations are company owned, ten US franchises, and two international franchise locations. BGR is a culinary-driven concept that's simply a better burger experience. Regionally rooted and nationally acclaimed, BGR uses only the finest products to craft one-of-a-kind burgers alongside all-star sides and shakes.



Individuals are encouraged to visit the new BGR website, which now offers a dedicated page for each store location, providing users with the ability to view menu offerings and prices, as well as delivery services, local specials, and franchise opportunities. Visit the BGR website here: https://www.bgrtheburgerjoint.com .

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR – Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: www.chanticleerholdings.com .

About Burgers Grilled Right

BGR is helping lead the better burger market with a menu designed around our commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients and burgers grilled over an open flame. BGR operates stores domestically and internationally, with franchise opportunities in both markets. For more information, visit www.bgrtheburgerjoint.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the companies do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

