New Awareness Campaign To Report Suspected Impaired Drivers Takes To The Road
SARNIA, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTL-Westcan Group of Companies is bringing awareness about the dangers of impaired driving to Ontario roads this fall with a new travelling awareness campaign. The initiative is being launched by RTL-Westcan and MADD Canada in Sarnia on Thursday.
The bulk transportation company, which operates in Ontario, Western Canada and Northwest Territories – is adding awareness messaging to its fleet of truck trailers. Decals will be added to 40 truck trailers featuring the photos and names of two Ontario victims of impaired driving: Cody Andrews, who was killed by an impaired driver in London in 2016; and Carol Grimmond, who was killed by an impaired driver in Oakville in 2012.
The decals, which will be seen by thousands of motorists each day as RTL-Westcan's vehicles travel Ontario roads and highways, encourage motorists to call 911 if they see a driver they suspect is impaired.
MADD Canada and RTL-Westcan will unveil the truck trailer decals on Thursday. Media are invited to attend the event and photo opportunity:
|Date & Time:
|Thursday, October 4 at 10 a.m.
|Location:
|RTL-Westcan Group of Companies (KAG Canada) facility, 561 Scott Rd., Sarnia, Ontario
|Special Guests:
|Shauna and David Andrews
|Gladys Grimmond
|Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley
|Sarnia Police Chief Norm Hansen
|Ontario Provincial Police Inspector Chris Avery
|Howard August, Vice President, Canadian Operations, RTL-Westcan
|Patricia Hynes-Coates, MADD Canada National President
