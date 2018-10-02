New Awareness Campaign To Report Suspected Impaired Drivers Takes To The Road

SARNIA, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTL-Westcan Group of Companies is bringing awareness about the dangers of impaired driving to Ontario roads this fall with a new travelling awareness campaign. The initiative is being launched by RTL-Westcan and MADD Canada in Sarnia on Thursday.



The bulk transportation company, which operates in Ontario, Western Canada and Northwest Territories – is adding awareness messaging to its fleet of truck trailers. Decals will be added to 40 truck trailers featuring the photos and names of two Ontario victims of impaired driving: Cody Andrews, who was killed by an impaired driver in London in 2016; and Carol Grimmond, who was killed by an impaired driver in Oakville in 2012.

The decals, which will be seen by thousands of motorists each day as RTL-Westcan's vehicles travel Ontario roads and highways, encourage motorists to call 911 if they see a driver they suspect is impaired.

MADD Canada and RTL-Westcan will unveil the truck trailer decals on Thursday. Media are invited to attend the event and photo opportunity:



Date & Time: Thursday, October 4 at 10 a.m. Location: RTL-Westcan Group of Companies (KAG Canada) facility, 561 Scott Rd., Sarnia, Ontario Special Guests: Shauna and David Andrews Gladys Grimmond Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley Sarnia Police Chief Norm Hansen Ontario Provincial Police Inspector Chris Avery Howard August, Vice President, Canadian Operations, RTL-Westcan Patricia Hynes-Coates, MADD Canada National President

For more information or to RSVP:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer: 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca

Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager: 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca

