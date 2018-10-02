Milwaukee Tool Acquires US Manufacturer, Imperial Blades

Brookfield, Wisconsin, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Milwaukee Tool, Wisconsin-based subsidiary of Techtronic Industries (TTI), announced the acquisition of the Imperial Blades business based in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

The original inventor of the universal shank for use on oscillating multi-tools, Imperial Blades is known for high quality products and a broad range of accessory solutions. Founded in 2008, the company has grown at an impressive rate with new product technology such as Storm Titanium coating and the Carbide Extreme Blade.



"Imperial Blades is a strong brand focused on expanding and delivering a broad range of high quality solutions to the oscillating tool category," says Joseph Galli, CEO of TTI. "Milwaukee Tool remains relentlessly focused on delivering innovative solutions, and we are proud to expand our US Manufacturing footprint and portfolio of professional brands with Imperial Blades."

About Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool, founded in 1924, is a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades that offer increased productivity and unmatched durability. Whether it is through their world-leading M12™ and M18™ cordless systems, the ground-breaking performance of their M12 and M18 FUEL™ products, time-saving accessories, or innovative hand tool and storage products, Milwaukee is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions. Milwaukee Tool is a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI) (HKEx stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY). For more information on the full line of Milwaukee® products, please call 1-800-SAWDUST or visit www.milwaukeetool.com.

About Imperial Blades

Imperial Blades is an American manufacturer who provides high quality, innovative products and seeks to serve customers with industry-leading service and a passion to meet their needs. We aspire to accomplish this by fostering a "people first" culture, dedicated to high values and integrity. www.imperialblades.com

