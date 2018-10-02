DCP Midstream, LP Announces Public Offering of Series C Preferred Units

DENVER, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) ("DCP") announced today that it has commenced, subject to market conditions, an underwritten public offering of Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit, representing limited partner interests in DCP (the "Series C Preferred Units"). DCP expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional Series C Preferred Units.



DCP intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, including the net proceeds from any exercise of an option to purchase additional Series C Preferred Units that may be granted to the underwriters, for general partnership purposes, including the funding of capital expenditures and the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Series C Preferred Units are being offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This offering of Series C Preferred Units is being made only by means of a base prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) is a midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering and processing assets in addition to logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP's general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66.

This press release may include forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws regarding DCP Midstream, LP, including statements regarding the intended use of offering proceeds and other aspects of the Series C Preferred Unit offering. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other assumptions that are difficult to predict and may be beyond DCP's control, including market conditions, customary offering closing conditions and other factors described in the prospectus and accompanying prospectus supplement for the offering. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, DCP's actual results may vary materially from what management anticipated, estimated, projected or expected.

Investors are encouraged to closely consider the disclosures and risk factors contained in DCP's annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the prospectus and related prospectus supplement for the Series C Preferred Units. The statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release. DCP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

