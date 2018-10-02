Electra Meccanica to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on October 11th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) ("Electra Meccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced that it will host a virtual roadshow webinar on October 11, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.



Jerry Kroll, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Electra Meccanica, will be presenting an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, October 11, 2018

Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 a.m. Eastern time)

Dial-in: 1-800-949-2175

International Dial-in: 1-323-994-2131

Conference Code: 5920295

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=131521

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through October 25th, 2018 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 5920295. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.



About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.

Electra Meccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, and is developing the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two seater electric roadster sports car. Both vehicles are designed for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electra Meccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 59 years. The Electra Meccanica family aims to deliver next generation affordable electric vehicles to the masses.

For more information, visit www.electrameccanica.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

West Coast Media Contact:

Sean Mahoney

Phone: 310-867-0670

Email: seamah@gmail.com