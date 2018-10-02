Capstone Turbine to Host Open House for Equity Analysts and Investors at Newly Consolidated Facility

VAN NUYS, Calif., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a reminder, Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, will be hosting an equity analyst and investor open house at its Van Nuys, California facility on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. The investor open house will begin at 10:00 a.m Pacific Time and conclude at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



Equity analysts and investors will have the opportunity to tour the recently consolidated Van Nuys manufacturing facility and world headquarters located at 16640 Stagg Street in Van Nuys, California. In addition, participants will be able to ask questions and interact directly with key members of management on an informal basis. Attending from the company will be Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jayme Brooks, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer; Jim Crouse, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Jeff Foster, Senior Vice President of Customer Service and Quality; and Kirk Petty, Vice President of Manufacturing, in addition to other key members of the management team.

Company executives will present Capstone's FY2019 strategic business goals, corporate overview, and growth strategy. Company executives will be available for a thirty-minute question and answer session immediately following the company presentation and prior to the facility tour.

Equity analysts and investors interested in attending should contact Integra Investor Relations at cpst@integra-ir.com as pre-registration is required to attend the Open House event and the number of participants is limited.

The Company will also host a live webcast of the management Open House presentation on October 3, 2018, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (1:00 PM Eastern Time). Equity analysts, investors and individuals interested in listening to this event live must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay.



Registration link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1214335&tp_key=ea3b4630dc

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Capstone's investor relation's webpage at www.capstoneturbine.com for 30 days.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation ( www.capstoneturbine.com ) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of low-emission microturbine systems and was the first to market commercially viable microturbine energy products. Capstone has shipped over 9,000 Capstone Microturbine systems to customers worldwide. These award-winning systems have logged millions of documented runtime operating hours. Capstone is a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Combined Heat and Power Partnership, which is committed to improving the efficiency of the nation's energy infrastructure and reducing emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. A DQS-Certified ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified company, Capstone is headquartered in the Los Angeles area with sales and/or service centers in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com . Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

